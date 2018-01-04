Sparks fly following Mark Holland’s KCK Fire Department report

Protesters gathered outside of the Dallas office of Texas Sen. John Cornyn on December 19 to protest the GOP tax bill by singing revised Christmas carols. This footage shows the carolers singing “We Wish You a Merrry Christmas” but replacing the lyrics with a chorus that echoes: “We wish you would really stop this, so kill this tax bill.” The protesters can also be seen holding signs that read “Stop Trump’s Tax Scam” and “Santa’s Naughty List: Cornyn, Cruz, GOP.”