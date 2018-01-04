Sparks fly following Mark Holland’s KCK Fire Department report

More Videos

CoreCivic President and CEO Damon Hininger talking about the delay for new Lansing prison 0:24

Believe it or not, this guy chooses to sleep outside 2:15

Audio: Ned Yost says Joakim Soria has been pitching through injury 1:08

Too old? Too much money? Is reported Hosmer offer a good deal? 2:11

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year 0:59

High-speed police chase ends on Interstate 35 in Northland. 0:40

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters: 'When it’s time to go, turn it on' 0:43

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 3:04

Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak 1:16

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 2:31

    Retired assistant fire chief Michael A. Quinn and Jimmie Hanks, diversity task force committee member, had words after Mark Holland’s presentation of a report detailing the practice of KCK firefighters selling shifts and being paid while not working.

Retired assistant fire chief Michael A. Quinn and Jimmie Hanks, diversity task force committee member, had words after Mark Holland’s presentation of a report detailing the practice of KCK firefighters selling shifts and being paid while not working.
Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star
Salon in Taiwan Creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo'

Government & Politics

A hair salon in Taiwan has created a Donald Trump “hair tattoo” for a client who is evidently a huge fan of the US president. Footage showing the process behind the bizarre but intricate cut, which began to gain online attention on December 6, was first posted on September 25 to the salon’s Facebook account. Changhua-based XB Hair 沙龍ζ has also created hair designs featuring the Lion King, Guy Fawkes, the Mona Lisa, and many more.

Watch: Carolers protest tax bill by singing revised Christmas songs outside Senator John Cornyn's office

Government & Politics

Protesters gathered outside of the Dallas office of Texas Sen. John Cornyn on December 19 to protest the GOP tax bill by singing revised Christmas carols. This footage shows the carolers singing “We Wish You a Merrry Christmas” but replacing the lyrics with a chorus that echoes: “We wish you would really stop this, so kill this tax bill.” The protesters can also be seen holding signs that read “Stop Trump’s Tax Scam” and “Santa’s Naughty List: Cornyn, Cruz, GOP.”

Trump-supporting PAC sends 12-year-old girl to interview Roy Moore

Government & Politics

A Donald Trump-supporting political action committee sent a 12-year-old girl to interview Roy Moore in a set of videos that were first released on December 2. Jennifer Lawrence, from the PAC, says in one recap video they wanted to bring Millie March to show there is a “wide range of people who support Judge Roy Moore.” March, whom Lawrence says has appeared in other videos from the PAC, interviewed Moore and his campaign manager in the videos shared by the group. In the interview, Moore said he supported Trump’s proposed border wall and believes the military could be used to enforce the border. He also says the income tax should be eliminated and consumption should be taxed instead. The interview spans about two minutes and 30 seconds.