Legislative leaders push back on Brownback prison project

More Videos 2:06 Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement Pause 2:15 Believe it or not, this guy chooses to sleep outside 1:21 Raw video: Police approach suspect’s van with guns drawn 0:59 Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year 1:16 Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak 2:31 The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 0:40 High-speed police chase ends on Interstate 35 in Northland. 11:01 Reenactment of toxic chemical event in Atchison, Kansas 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

CoreCivic President and CEO Damon Hininger talking about the delay for new Lansing prison CoreCivic President and CEO Damon Hininger talking talks about the State Finance Council's decision on Thursday to table a proposed lease-to-own arrangement for a new Lansing prison until Jan. 18. CoreCivic President and CEO Damon Hininger talking talks about the State Finance Council's decision on Thursday to table a proposed lease-to-own arrangement for a new Lansing prison until Jan. 18. Hunter Woodall and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

CoreCivic President and CEO Damon Hininger talking talks about the State Finance Council's decision on Thursday to table a proposed lease-to-own arrangement for a new Lansing prison until Jan. 18. Hunter Woodall and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star