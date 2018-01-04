KC City Hall reopens after damage from broken pipe

After water main break, City Hall expects to reopen this afternoon

City Hall in Kansas City reopens this afternoon after clearing up damage from a broken sprinkler pipe. Cold weather caused a two-inch pipe in the building's basement to burst Tuesday evening. Squeegees cleared up the water, but it took a full day to dry out high-voltage electrical switching equipment. A hair dryer was part of the arsenal used by work crews. Video by Bill Turque and Tammy Ljungblad.