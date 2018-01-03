City Hall in downtown Kansas City closed Wednesday after water line breaks inside

A broken water line inside City Hall has forced Kansas City to close the downtown building Wednesday.
City Manager Troy Schulte said via Twitter that the government building at 414 E. 12th St. would be closed because the break has disrupted the building’s life safety capabilities.
City Hall will be closed today due to an interior water line break that has disrupted building life safety capabilities. All other City facilities open as scheduled. Impacted departments will be implementing their continuity of operations plan.— KC City Manager (@KCMOManager) January 3, 2018
Other city facilities will open as scheduled.
Affected departments in the building were to implement their continuity of operations plan.
