City Hall in downtown Kansas City closed Wednesday after water line breaks inside

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

January 03, 2018 07:49 AM

A broken water line inside City Hall has forced Kansas City to close the downtown building Wednesday.

City Manager Troy Schulte said via Twitter that the government building at 414 E. 12th St. would be closed because the break has disrupted the building’s life safety capabilities.

Other city facilities will open as scheduled.

Affected departments in the building were to implement their continuity of operations plan.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

