Brownback to provide budget, a sign he is staying in office

The Kansas governor’s budget proposal expected next week will come from Gov. Sam Brownback, though he said earlier that Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer had taken the lead in its development.

If the budget proposal is coming from Brownback, it suggests he is unlikely to resign in the coming week and will most likely deliver the State of the State speech, typically the most important speech given by the governor each year.

The budget proposal is typically released the day after the speech and is the governor’s blueprint for how the state should spend billions of tax dollars.

Although the governor always produces the proposal, Brownback’s nomination to be ambassador for international religious freedom has stalled, leading to speculation that Brownback might resign, allowing Colyer to give the State of the State speech. Brownback has said previously the governor will deliver the speech.

“This budget is Gov. Brownback’s budget. He’s had final say on this,” said Colyer spokesman Kendall Marr.

In November, Brownback said Colyer was “putting those things together,” regarding the budget. Marr said Colyer still had significant input in the budget’s development.

“In the process he talked to many people,” Marr said of Brownback. “He mentioned the lieutenant governor had a very strong hand in this and that’s really what we expected going in. That was part of our plan.”

President Donald Trump nominated Brownback in July. The U.S. Senate didn’t vote to confirm him in 2017, meaning his name has been sent back to the White House.

Brownback will have to be renominated, potentially lengthening the confirmation process by weeks or months.