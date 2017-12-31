Finding missing kids, changing culture: new Kansas child welfare leader’s busy start

More Videos 1:53 New Kansas child welfare secretary says agency must be transparent Pause 2:11 Mother of four has to choose between buying groceries or seeing a doctor 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 2:34 Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos 1:39 Chiefs veterans Bailey, Parker recall Week 17 debuts 1:41 Highlights: William Jewell high school tournament championships 1:21 Ringing in the 'Noon Year' at Wonderscope Children’s Museum 1:15 Police pursuit ends in downtown Kansas City with two robbery suspects in custody 1:32 Bill Self has high praise for Texas’ Mo Bamba Video Link copy Embed Code copy

New Kansas child welfare secretary says agency must be transparent Gina Meier-Hummel, the new secretary of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, says the embattled agency must be transparent and rebuild trust by responding to the needs of the people they serve. Gina Meier-Hummel, the new secretary of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, says the embattled agency must be transparent and rebuild trust by responding to the needs of the people they serve. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

