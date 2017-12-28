Johnson County removes interim tag, appoints Robert Sullivan as corrections director

After holding the job on an interim basis, Robert Sullivan has been appointed corrections director for Johnson County. He has overseen the Department of Corrections since his predecessor, Betsy Gillespie, retired in October.
“Since joining Johnson County in 2015, Robert has worked with federal, state and local agencies to implement innovative reforms to the county’s criminal justice system,” said Assistant County Manager Maury Thompson, who announced the appointment. “He will continue to build on the county’s already forward-thinking approaches as director of corrections.”
Before taking over for Gillespie, Sullivan was criminal justice coordinator in the county manager’s office. In that post, he managed initiatives to divert clients into mental health and other services when such assistance offered a better solution than incarceration.
“Criminal justice reform has been a major focus of my work here in Johnson County, and I’m eager to bring that level of understanding to this new role,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Emporia State University. He previously worked as probation officer and director of community corrections for the 5th Kansas Judicial District in Emporia.
Olathe Teen Bash is Jan. 2
The fourth annual Winter Teen Bash will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 2 at the Olathe Community Center, 1205 E. Kansas City Road.
The event, hosted by the Olathe Communities that Care Coalition and Olathe Parks & Recreation, will feature swimming, gym time, refreshments and prizes. Parents are invited to stay for refreshments and a session on parenting teens.
Admission is a donation of two non-perishable items for the Salvation Army food pantry. Registration is required and available through olatheks.org. Click on Government, then Parks & Recreation.
Olathe science teachers win state competition
Frontier Trail Middle School eighth-grade science teachers Gary Blasi and Candi Stewart were chosen as the state winners for the 2017-18 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest. They are now finalists for the national competition.
As state winners, Blasi and Stewart will receive a $25,000 Samsung technology package for Frontier Trail, which is in the Olathe School District.
“Ms. Stewart and Mr. Blasi’s idea to design and build portable water filtration systems will bring real-world issues into the classroom to allow students to solve a problem,” Frontier Trail Principal Rod Smith said in a news release.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to The Star
