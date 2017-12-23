File photo. Skittles were one of the favorite candies of Missouri residents, according to a survey.
Need stocking stuffers? This survey reveals the favorite holiday candy in every state

By Kelsey Ryan

kryan@kcstar.com

December 23, 2017 03:21 PM

December 23, 2017

It’s the time of the year when holiday sweets surround us — and maybe our waistlines expand an inch.

Just in time for last-minute stocking stuffers, a CandyStore.com survey of more than 50,000 customers nationwide says what the most popular holiday candies are by state.

So what are the favorite candies of Missourians and Kansans?

Source: CandyStore.com

In Missouri, the top three candies are Starburst, Skittles and Hershey Kisses.

Kansans prefer peppermint bark, M&Ms and Candy Canes.

On the flip side, the company also did a survey of the worst-ranked holiday candy nationwide. Agree with the results?

1. Christmas Nougat

2. Reindeer Corn

3. Peeps

This year, the National Confectionery Association estimates that holiday candy sales will be $1.93 billion, up 2 percent from last year. And the National Retail Federation predicts the average consumer will spend $110 on holiday candy and food.

Kelsey Ryan: 816-234-4852, @kelsey_ryan

