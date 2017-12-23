Staff and community members celebrated the opening of a new runway at Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport in late September 2017. Two new hangars will be constructed at the airport next year after the City Council awarded Dean Construction a contract Thursday at the year’s final meeting.
Staff and community members celebrated the opening of a new runway at Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport in late September 2017. Two new hangars will be constructed at the airport next year after the City Council awarded Dean Construction a contract Thursday at the year’s final meeting. Anne Marie Hunter Special to the Journal
Staff and community members celebrated the opening of a new runway at Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport in late September 2017. Two new hangars will be constructed at the airport next year after the City Council awarded Dean Construction a contract Thursday at the year’s final meeting. Anne Marie Hunter Special to the Journal

Government & Politics

Council awards hangar-construction contract as city’s 2017 business concludes

By Anne Marie Hunter

Special to the Journal

December 23, 2017 01:39 AM

The Lee’s Summit City Council convened Thursday for the final meeting of 2017.

The ongoing improvement at the Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport was among the biggest items on the agenda.

The council awarded the first phase of construction for the airport’s planned Northwest Quadrant T-Hangar to Dean Construction.

The $2.1 million dollar hangar project will construct two 14-unit T-Hangar buildings and associated taxi lanes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport Manager John Ohrazda, groundbreaking for the hangars is slated for the spring, with completion planned by June 2018.

The council also discussed a new initiative to develop a citizen-based community group whose members would participate and contribute to the city’s long-term planning.

Still in the exploratory phase, the city’s objective would be to engage Lee’s Summit residents in conversations about their goals and vision for the city’s future development, according to Mayor Pro Tem Rob Binney.

Among other agenda items settled at the final meeting of the year were the reappointments of Board of Appeals members Karen Sallee, John Brown and Dana Miller, whose terms now will expire in December 2020.

Additionally, Benjamin Tonga was appointed for his first term on the Human Relations Commission.

A longtime Lee’s Summit resident, Tonga’s career experience includes an array of leadership roles and project management. He is also a lay clergy member at his church and a Boy Scout leader.

“Lee’s Summit is a wonderful community to call home,” Tonga said. “One of my desires is to get more involved in shaping and influencing our community. I care deeply for the long-term success of our city and neighbors.”

In his new role, Tonga’s interests will be focused on serving with the Board of Equalization, the Gamber Center Advisory Board, the Health Education Advisory, and the Human Services Advisory Board.

There also was a change to next month’s initial Rules Committee meeting.

Council member Trish Carlyle recommended the Jan. 2 meeting be rescheduled for Jan. 9, to accommodate residents’ holiday schedules.

Council members agreed to the schedule change and the meeting, which is open to the public, will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2018, rather than the first Tuesday next month.

Finally, council member Diane Forte concluded the meeting with some reflections on downtown Lee’s Summit businesses during this holiday season — and a familiar lament.

“These past couple of weeks, I’ve shopped in downtown Lee’s Summit,” she said. “What I noticed is that the stores weren’t as busy as usual. These stores are wonderful, the prices are great, and the people are so friendly.

“What I felt strongly is that if we all continue to do all of our shopping online, we might not have these great shops in the future.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
New Kansas child welfare secretary says agency must be transparent 1:53

New Kansas child welfare secretary says agency must be transparent
Watch: Carolers protest tax bill by singing revised Christmas songs outside Senator John Cornyn's office 1:35

Watch: Carolers protest tax bill by singing revised Christmas songs outside Senator John Cornyn's office

View More Video