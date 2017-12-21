Brownback confirmation vote unlikely this year

More Videos 1:09 Frank White's finances Pause 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 1:08 Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:56 Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 2:12 Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols 0:54 Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 1:32 Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more 1:57 U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine 1:26 Threats by President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un leave citizens concerned Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Gov. Brownback answers questions about Antonio Soave Gov. Sam Brownback discussed Antonio Soave’s tenure as secretary of Commerce as he entered the Capitol on Oct. 24. Soave, a candidate for Congress, accepted a job in August with a charity founded by a man who had a lucrative state contract during his time as secretary. On Nov. 3, Brownback, in a reversal of earlier statements, said Soave had been terminated. Gov. Sam Brownback discussed Antonio Soave’s tenure as secretary of Commerce as he entered the Capitol on Oct. 24. Soave, a candidate for Congress, accepted a job in August with a charity founded by a man who had a lucrative state contract during his time as secretary. On Nov. 3, Brownback, in a reversal of earlier statements, said Soave had been terminated. Hunter Woodall and Leah Becerra The Kansas City Star

