KU pays $395,000 to settle sexual assault and harassment lawsuits

University of Kansas paid out a total of $395,000 to settle lawsuits filed by two former KU rowers who claimed they were sexually assaulted by a former football player in campus housing.
With no admission of liability, the university agreed to pay former rower Daisy Tackett and her attorneys $245,000 and to pay former rower Sarah McClure and her attorneys $150,000.
The Tackett lawsuit was filed in Douglas County in March 2016. The McClure lawsuit was filed in April 2016. Both suits accused the university of violating Title IX, the federal law that protects against gender discrimination, including sexual assault and harassment.
The suits were both dismissed last month at the request of the women and the university, Under the terms of the dismissal, the claims made by the two women cannot be raised in court again.
The Star obtained the amounts of the settlements from a request under the Kansas Open Records Act.
