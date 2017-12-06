More Videos

    Senator Al Franken (D-MN) provided reporters with a short statement on Nov. 27, days after the first sexual misconduct allegation against him surfaced. Franken says he's trying to take responsibility and will cooperate completely with the ethics investigation.

Government & Politics

McCaskill calls on Al Franken to resign after new allegations

By Lindsay Wise

The Star’s Washington correspondent

December 06, 2017 11:02 AM

UPDATED 34 MINUTES AGO

Sen. Claire McCaskill called on her Democratic colleague Al Franken to resign on Wednesday, following new allegations that he had forcibly kissed a former Democratic congressional aide.

Franken has been accused by six other women of groping or trying to kiss them against their will.

McCaskill tweeted “Al Franken should resign” on Wednesday morning within minutes of other female Democratic senators also tweeting that Franken should step down. They included Sens. Kristen Gillibrand of New York, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Kamala Harris of California, Patty Murray of Washington and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii

McCaskill previously had called for an ethics investigation into the allegations against Franken. She also donated $30,000 her campaign received from Franken’s political action committee to Missouri food banks.

McCaskill introduced Franken before the allegations against him were made public last month at the Missouri Democratic Party’s annual Truman dinner in St. Louis. He was there to help raise money for her 2018 re-election efforts.

Katie Glueck of the Washington Bureau contributed to this article.

