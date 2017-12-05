Hotel developers, KC officials change their tone, agree to answer 11th hour questions

More Videos 2:00 Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill Pause 2:10 She says her husband was given drugs to sedate and control him in nursing homes 3:35 Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams 2:20 Watch Oklahoma police find former Sen. Ralph Shortey in hotel room with boy 1:49 Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:17 The rise and fall of the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs 0:40 Travis Kelce 'sick' of criticism of Alex Smith 0:25 The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time 0:44 Timeline of Michael Porter Jr.'s brief start at Mizzou 1:58 Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, an agency that grants tax breaks, approved a slew of new agreements with KC Hotel Property Owner LLC, the new owner of the 800-room project. That paves the way for an expected Jan. 2 groundbreaking for the $322 million project, with an expected completion date of 2020. The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, an agency that grants tax breaks, approved a slew of new agreements with KC Hotel Property Owner LLC, the new owner of the 800-room project. That paves the way for an expected Jan. 2 groundbreaking for the $322 million project, with an expected completion date of 2020. Monty Davis and Steve Vockrodt

