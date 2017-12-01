U.S. Attorney Tom Beall’s office announced Friday an indictment involving a $40 million government contract.
Belton veteran indicted in $40 million government contract fraud

By Mark Davis

mdavis@kcstar.com

December 01, 2017 12:13 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A U.S. veteran in Belton has been indicted on charges of fraud involving a $40 million government contract, according to the Kansas U.S. attorney’s office.

Joseph David Dial Jr., 52, faces charges tied to the contract obtained through a program for service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses. Dial’s business, formed with another person, was not legitimately eligible to win the contract, an announcement said.

Dial had formed United Medical Design Builders LLC and it received the contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The contract involved designing and building healthcare facilities at several Air Force bases.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in the announcement that Dial “unlawfully devised a scheme to defraud” the government between August 2008 and September 2015 “by means of material false and fraudulent pretenses.”

If convicted, Dial faces up to 10 years in federal prison on each count of defrauding the government and up to 20 years on each count of wire fraud, the announcement said. The government also seeks fines and forfeiture equal to the proceeds gained through the acts outlined in the indictment.

Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar

