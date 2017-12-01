Merriam receives second Jean Van Harlingen work

A second piece of art by Jean Van Harlingen now hangs in the Irene B. French Community Center.
“Lacing Future Histories” was donated by Palm Springs, Calif., native John Barry, who said he gave the painting to Merriam because of the artist’s ties to the city.
Van Harlingen was born in Dayton, Ohio, and lived in Merriam for eight years before she died in November 2014, the city said in a news release. She was known internationally for her work in fiber, oils and sculpture.
Last year, the Van Harlingen estate donated a piece titled “When the Moon Shines 4.” Both are made with pigmented dyed pulps.
Yoder nominates 30 for U.S. service academies
U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder has nominated 30 students from his 3rd Congressional District to one of the elite U.S. service academies.
A nomination board appointed by Yoder interviewed the applicants after reviewing their applications. Now that they’ve been nominated, it’s up to the students to meet the requirements of each specific academy, which will make the final decision on admission.
The nominations:
▪ ▪ U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.: Ryan Devers, Olathe; Thomas Finn, Ansel Herndon, Alexander “Patrick” Lim and Caden Merrick, all of Overland Park; Ryan Fitzgerald and Ernest Pereira, Leawood; Andrew Goodman, Jerad Habben and Claire Ivey, all of Shawnee; and Adam Wells, Stilwell.
▪ ▪ U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.: Devon Beuscher, Benjamin Hanson, Carson Krakar and Hayley Murguia, all of Olathe; Andrew Ernsdorff, Shawnee; Dennis Rice, Prairie Village; and Steven Rohde, Jack Russell and Karen Yan, all of Overland Park.
▪ ▪ U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs: Madison Beck and Jillian Hayne, Olathe; Chad Buzzell and Allison Williams, Overland Park; Carson Davis, Gardner; Marshall Kellner and Jacob Taylor, De Soto; Catherine McAlister, Fairway; Camden Schieffer, Leawood; and Patrick Sullivan, Westwood.
Yoder will accept applications for the 2019 class beginning May 1. The deadline to submit an application is Oct. 1.
For more information, contact Susan Metsker at 913-621-0832 or visit www.yoder.house.gov.
Pearl Harbor event in Mission
Mission’s annual Pearl Harbor remembrance event will take place at 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 7 at the Sylvester Powell Community Center, 6200 Martway St.
Pearl Harbor survivor Dorwin Lamkin has played a key role in establishing and continuing the annual observance.
SM schools honored for strides in technology
Bluejacket-Flint and Rosehill elementary schools have been recognized as Apple Distinguished Schools for 2017-19, because of their innovative use of technology.
The Shawnee Mission School District’s one-to-one technology initiative provides each student with an iPad or MacBook.
“Today’s students are technology natives,” Kenny Southwick, interim superintendent for the district, said in a news release. “These tools encourage creativity, collaboration and critical thinking.”
Teachers at Rosehill encourage students to set big goals and explore what makes them curious, the district said. Student-driven learning allows them to examine a real-world problem they hope to solve. For example, two third-graders who wanted to help prevent skin cancer created an award-winning public service announcement about the disease.
A new MakerSpace has been established at Bluejacket-Flint with classrooms arranged to allow students to work collaboratively. Hallways and corridors are often used to make videos with green screens. Students and teachers work together to find solutions to challenges they see in the world.
Briarwood, Broken Arrow and Trailwood elementary schools received the honor for 2016-2018. Apple Distinguished Schools are recognized for a two-year time span.
A phone call will arrange letter from Santa
For $5, residents can arrange for a special person — of any age — to receive a personalized letter from Santa, courtesy of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District’s 50 Plus Department.
To make it happen, call 913-642-6410 by Dec. 16. A short form will be completed to remind Santa of the recipient’s name, address, hoped-for gifts and other particulars. From there, Santa types and signs each one.
Free after-school meals at Olathe library
Children 18 and younger are invited to the Olathe libraries for free meals after school.
Meals are served from 4 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Downtown Library, 201 E. Park St.; and from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, at the Indian Creek Library, 13511 S. Mur-Len Road.
All meals must be eaten on site and are available for children only. Students in kindergarten through 10th grade who need help with homework may receive assistance from high school students.
The program is sponsored by Harvesters-The Community Food Network and Friends of the Library.
High school art on display
For most of December in Merriam, the public can see the nearly 200 pieces of art accepted in the 21st annual High School Visual Art Competition.
Students from 28 Kansas City area high schools submitted more than 1,000 works . Judges accepted 191 pieces from 157 students, representing 25 high schools.
The winners in each medium (2D, 3D, photography and computer generated) will be announced at the show’s opening reception for the young artists from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Tim Murphy Art Gallery in the Irene B. French Community Center, 5701 Merriam Drive.
The pieces will be on display through Dec. 30.
1950s Christmas at Johnson County Museum
Retro activities and crafts will be the order of the day Dec. 9 at a 1950s holiday event at the Johnson County Museum in the former King Louie bowling alley, 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.
The museum’s 1950s All-Electric House will be decorated for Christmas, and other attractions will be open as well.
No registration is required for the event, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The only fee is the regular museum admission of $5 for most adults, $4 for those 60 and older, and $3 for children. Museum members get in free.
Ernie Miller center offers breakfast with Santa
Children ages 3 to 5 can bring a parent to the Ernie Miller Nature Center on Dec. 9 and enjoy breakfast, a visit with Santa, and a gift to take home.
Breakfast will start at 9 a.m. at the center, 909 N. Kansas 7 in Olathe, and the 90-minute program includes Santa’s talk about the winter habits of his animal friends. The cost is $7 per person for Johnson County residents and $8 for others.
To register, call 913-831-3359 or visit www.jcprd.com, click on the “Register for Activities” button, and search for barcode 39937.
An unusual theater experience at JCCC
Imagine a theater production created with no budget and only from repurposed and recycled materials. That’s the idea behind the Green Works Project at Johnson County Community College.
Students and faculty will present a one-act and two short plays: “The Bald Soprano” by Eugene Ionesco, and “Words! Words! Words” and “Universal Language” by David Ives.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7-9 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 9-10 in the Bodker Black Box Theatre at the Carlsen Center on campus.
Aubrey Urban and Timothy Noble direct the shows, and admission is free.
