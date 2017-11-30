First look at pact with KCI developer is ‘like putting on an engagement ring’

More Videos 1:11 President Trump: 'We are going to be celebrating Merry Christmas again' Pause 1:51 Man arraigned on murder charges in alleged hate crime shooting at Austins bar in Olathe 1:18 Watch: Man refuses to exit burning vehicle, officers risk lives to remove him 1:59 Six of KC's best diner-style burgers 1:31 Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 3:02 Here's what businessman Dennis Hulsing has to say about saving local country club 1:31 Bill Self on his relationship with Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim 2:11 Why a new terminal at KCI? It’s time 1:29 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York 0:39 Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport? Dozens of people showed up at the first public hearing of the new KCI airport held by the KCI-Edgemoor Team at the Kansas City Police Academy. The single terminal airport was approved by an overwhelming vote early this month. Dozens of people showed up at the first public hearing of the new KCI airport held by the KCI-Edgemoor Team at the Kansas City Police Academy. The single terminal airport was approved by an overwhelming vote early this month. Shelly Yang and Toriano Porter The Kansas City Star

