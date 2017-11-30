The White House has developed a plan to install CIA Director Mike Pompeo (center) as head of the State Department after forcing out Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Government & Politics

White House envisions making CIA’s Mike Pompeo the secretary of state within weeks

By Jonathan Shorman And Anita Kumar

McClatchy

November 30, 2017 11:52 AM

President Donald Trump is preparing a plan to make CIA director Mike Pompeo the Secretary of State.

Administration officials told the Associated Press the White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with Pompeo. The New York Times and Washington Post have reported the move could come within weeks.

Pompeo, a former Republican congressman from Wichita, has taken aggressive foreign policy stances, saying the West faces increasing threats. But he has also said the greatest threat facing America is its national debt.

When asked Thursday morning in the Oval Office whether Tillerson would be leaving, Trump told reporters: “He’s here. Rex is here.”

A White House spokesperson would not comment.

Tillerson supports plans to cut the State Department budget by 30 percent and trim its workforce by 8 percent. Reports of his frustrations with the job and the White House have circulated for months.

By contrast, Pompeo would offer Trump an ally at the State Department.

“He is largely the human being that you see,” Pompeo told a Wichita audience on Nov. 6. “He is energetic. He has instincts that are incredible, truly.”

Pompeo has long been considered as a possibility for the nation’s top diplomat. Early on during the transition, his name was mentioned for secretary of state, according to a former Trump adviser with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.

The former adviser said that Pompeo is better suited for the CIA because of his West Point background but that Trump has always liked him.

“He’d be a great choice and he’s already been vetted,” said David Kensinger, a Kansas-based strategist who has managed campaigns for Gov. Sam Brownback and U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts.

Kelly Arnold, chairman of the Kansas Republican Party, said that while Pompeo was a congressman, constituents knew exactly where he stood on foreign policy issues. He said the international connections Pompeo has forged as CIA director would help him as secretary.

“He immediately would fit right into that role,” Arnold said.

Pompeo, who joined Congress amid the Tea Party wave in 2010, sharply criticized President Barack Obama’s administration. He served on a House panel that investigated the September 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya.

While the committee’s report was critical of Hillary Clinton, Pompeo helped write a separate report accusing Clinton downplaying the attack in the run-up to Obama’s reelection.

Contributing: Lindsay Wise of McClatchy DC, Bryan Lowry of The Kansas City Star

Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman

