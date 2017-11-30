Michigan Democrat: Unlike Barton, I won’t show you my penis

3:02 Here's what businessman Dennis Hulsing has to say about saving local country club Pause

1:24 Protesters and supporters sound off before Trump speech in St. Charles

2:40 Trump promotes GOP tax plan in Missouri speech

1:51 Merry Christmas from former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama

0:57 Watch the sunrise over the Country Club Plaza

2:37 How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

1:12 The rise and fall of the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs

2:00 Chiefs QB Alex Smith: 'The attention to detail gets turned up'

1:45 86-year-old KCK dragging victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says