Trump promotes GOP tax plan in Missouri speech

Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer named Gina Meier-Hummel as the new leader for Kansas' Department for Children and Families. She said she plans to conduct a top-to-bottom review and demand accountability inside the system. Meier-Hummel takes over Dec. 1.
President Donald Trump addressed Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore’s sexual assault allegations on Nov. 21, while walking out of the White House residence. “[Moore] totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen. And, you know, you have to listen to him also,” Trump said.
Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.
Kansas Sen. Laura Kelly asked Department for Children and Families staff about shredding of notes from meetings but got no answer during a meeting of the Child Welfare Systems Task Force in Topeka. Later the department issued a statement saying that only personal notes such as thoughts or opinions were to be shredded.
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.