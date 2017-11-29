KC council considers privatizing animal control, but is that fair to city workers?

‘Moral Combat: Where Fake News Dies,’ official trailer released by Courtland Sykes, Senate candidate for Missouri

Courtland Sykes — who recently moved to Missouri as he attempts to unseat Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat — released a 40-minute “mini-documentary” Tuesday in which he rails against the Washington Post, which reported sex assault allegations against Moore by several women. Sykes gave his “unequivocal support” to Moore, who is a Senate candidate in Alabama.