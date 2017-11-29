Trump lashes out at NBC after Matt Lauer’s firing

More Videos 2:15 Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser Pause 1:52 A coalition of local groups protests against Kobach and Donald Trump Jr.'s fundraising 2:37 How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 1:10 2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 3:27 "Off-duty KCK officer advises the suspect is down..." 1:34 KU’s Bill Self talks after impressive win 0:47 Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot 1:59 Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York 2:11 Why a new terminal at KCI? It’s time 1:26 KU's Devonte’ Graham reaches a milestone Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy

