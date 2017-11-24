Mayor’s Tree Lighting at Crown Center a family-friendly hit for thousands

Candles burned, mobile devices used as lights illuminated the stage, and fireworks lit the sky during the annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony Friday at Crown Center.
Kansas City Mayor Sly James implored revelers to join him in a countdown to turn on the lights, and the festive crowd was happy to oblige.
Mild fall temperatures greeted thousands of people, some of whom made their first trip to see the 100-foot tall Douglas Fir tree lit. Ciara Robinson, husband Garon Young, and their five children ranging in ages 2 to 14 were among them.
The couple enjoyed the family-like atmosphere, which also included musical performances.
“We loved it,” Robinson said.
Matt and Starburst Murphy and their two small children traveled from the Des Moines, Iowa suburb of Ankeny to attend. They were not disappointed, Matt Murphy said.
“The music was good, the lighting was good and the fireworks were a great touch,” he said.
The couple was also impressed the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund supports thousands of low-income seniors, disabled individuals and children across the metro area during the holiday season.
“Anytime you can get a group of people out here for a good cause, that’s always wonderful,” Matt Murphy said. “Especially this time of year.”
