More Videos

3:57 New DCF secretary wants transparency, changes for children

1:27 Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

1:47 Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

1:36 Leeann Tweeden accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

1:58 KC Streetcar's next destination: Berkley Riverfront

1:43 Does Jackson County need a new jail?

1:36 Sen. Laura Kelly says 'there is no transparency' in DCF after Star investigation

1:55 Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

2:37 How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

4:17 His son 'was failed in Kansas' says father of dead child

2:09 It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas

4:30 'I relive it every day,' says father who watched police shoot his son