Kobach: Trump failed ‘big test’ on immigration with Haiti

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster. President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster. Bryan Lowry and Leah Becerra The Kansas City Star

