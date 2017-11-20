Democratic group launches new tax ads against GOP incumbents

A well-funded Democratic outside group is running a new series of digital ads targeting vulnerable House and Senate Republicans over the GOP tax bill, part of an ongoing effort to criticize the lawmakers while the legislation is still being debated in Congress.
The online attacks from the Democratic super PAC Priorities USA are part of multi-million-dollar campaign that began last month with a nationwide cable TV buy.
Now, the group is focusing on digital ads to run on websites, on social media platforms, and streaming music services. In total, Priorities plans to spend $2 million between the TV and online buys.
Republicans say the aim of the tax-cut package is to reduce the amount paid by middle-class Ameicans. Critics charge will benefit the wealthy at the expense of the poor. Polls show that most Americans disapprove of the plan, but GOP strategists have warned that not passing the legislation would displease the party’s conservative base and lead to an electoral wipe-out in next years midterm elections.
“The more voters learn about this bill the less they like it, which is why Priorities is launching an all-out effort to reach voters, educate them on the bills consequences and encourage them to contact their representatives and stop this attack on the middle class,” said Patrick McHugh, executive director of Priorities USA, in a statement.
The ads will target some Republican senators reportedly on the fence about the legislation, such as Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, and most GOP senators up for re-election next year, including Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada.
The ads will also run against 20 House Republican incumbents who voted for the legislation earlier this month and are considered top targets of House Democrats next fall, including Reps. Mike Coffman of Colorado, Brian Mast of Florida, and Ryan Costello of Pennsylvania.
Alex Roarty: 202-383-6173, @Alex_Roarty
