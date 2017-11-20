President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence leave Capitol Hill after meeting with lawmakers on tax policy, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Washington. A pro-Trump group is urging the president’s supporters to activate on tax reform.
Government & Politics

Pro-Trump group urges president's base to activate on tax reform

By Katie Glueck

November 20, 2017 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON

A major nonprofit organization aligned with President Donald Trump is mounting a six-figure ad buy designed to engage the president's supporters in the tax reform fight that is seen as a must-win for the Republican Party.

America First Policies is launching the ad campaign Monday on conservative radio networks, and it will run through Friday, designed to catch listeners sitting in Thanksgiving traffic.

The ad invokes Trump's campaign slogan, "America First," as it urges listeners to "join the fight to pass President Trump's tax reform package and fulfill our promise to put America first."

"The swamp is deeper than we thought," narrates Katrina Pierson, who served as a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign and now represents America First Policies and America First Action, the affiliated super PAC. "And the special interests will do anything to stop us. That's why we need patriots like you to take a stand. You can help President Trump take our country back by joining us and taking action."

The House of Representatives has passed a tax reform bill, but the Senate must pass a version of its own and the two chambers will then need to reach agreement on a final version that can pass through both the House and the Senate.

After failed efforts to pass legislation that would repeal and replace Obamacare "root and branch," as Republicans once promised, the GOP feels enormous pressure to land a comprehensive tax reform package.

America First Policies--which, like its affiliated super PAC, is stacked with White House allies-- plans to spend millions on the tax reform effort.

The organization's buy clocks in at around $135,000, a spokeswoman said. The spot will air on national conservative radio programs including Rush Limbaugh's, Sean Hannity's, Laura Ingraham's and Hugh Hewitt's.

Katie Glueck: 202-383-6078, @katieglueck

