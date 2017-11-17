More Videos

KC Streetcar's next destination: Berkley Riverfront 1:58

KC Streetcar's next destination: Berkley Riverfront

Pause
How this black, Muslim, transgender girl is trying to cope in Trump's America 4:23

How this black, Muslim, transgender girl is trying to cope in Trump's America

Kassius Robertson says Missouri defense can be better 3:24

Kassius Robertson says Missouri defense can be better

It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas 2:09

It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas

Cuonzo Martin talks Mizzou loss 7:33

Cuonzo Martin talks Mizzou loss

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms 0:39

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Watch the trailer for the movie 'Wonder' 2:18

Watch the trailer for the movie 'Wonder'

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver 0:43

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson and QB Alex Smith are getting in sync 1:48

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson and QB Alex Smith are getting in sync

  • A New KCI: What are the next steps?

    Kansas City voters strongly approved a new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport. This is when and where you can expect to see changes.

Kansas City voters strongly approved a new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport. This is when and where you can expect to see changes. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
Kansas City voters strongly approved a new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport. This is when and where you can expect to see changes. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Government & Politics

Want to put in your two cents on KCI terminal design?

By Bill Turque

bturque@kcstar.com

November 17, 2017 09:22 AM

Kansas Citians will have a chance to speak directly to designers of the new KCI single terminal at a series of community workshops, beginning after the Thanksgiving holidays.

Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, the city’s choice to develop the new air terminal, will hold sessions in each of the six City Council districts. Company officials said they want input on how best to make the terminal convenient and reflective of Kansas City.

Here are dates, times and locations:

1st District: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Kansas City Regional Police Academy, 6885 NE Pleasant Valley Rd.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

2nd District: Thursday, Nov. 30, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Northland Cathedral 101 NW 99th St.

3rd District: Tuesday, Dec. 5, 3 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Gregg Klice Community Center, 1600 John Buck O’Neil Way.

4th District: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., KC Downtown Library 14 West 10th St.

5th District: Thursday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Southeast Community Center 4201 E. 63rd St.

6th District: Thursday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. KCPD South Patrol, 9701 Marion Park Dr.

You must RSVP to attend. Go to https://www.kci-edgemoor.com/events-1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

KC Streetcar's next destination: Berkley Riverfront 1:58

KC Streetcar's next destination: Berkley Riverfront

Pause
How this black, Muslim, transgender girl is trying to cope in Trump's America 4:23

How this black, Muslim, transgender girl is trying to cope in Trump's America

Kassius Robertson says Missouri defense can be better 3:24

Kassius Robertson says Missouri defense can be better

It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas 2:09

It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas

Cuonzo Martin talks Mizzou loss 7:33

Cuonzo Martin talks Mizzou loss

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms 0:39

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Watch the trailer for the movie 'Wonder' 2:18

Watch the trailer for the movie 'Wonder'

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver 0:43

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson and QB Alex Smith are getting in sync 1:48

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson and QB Alex Smith are getting in sync

  • KC Streetcar's next destination: Berkley Riverfront

    Efforts are underway to extend the Kansas City Streetcar system north to the Berkley Riverfront. The cost is estimated to be $32 million. Robert A. Cronkleton

KC Streetcar's next destination: Berkley Riverfront

View More Video