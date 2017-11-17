Want to put in your two cents on KCI terminal design?

Kansas Citians will have a chance to speak directly to designers of the new KCI single terminal at a series of community workshops, beginning after the Thanksgiving holidays.
Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, the city’s choice to develop the new air terminal, will hold sessions in each of the six City Council districts. Company officials said they want input on how best to make the terminal convenient and reflective of Kansas City.
Here are dates, times and locations:
1st District: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Kansas City Regional Police Academy, 6885 NE Pleasant Valley Rd.
2nd District: Thursday, Nov. 30, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Northland Cathedral 101 NW 99th St.
3rd District: Tuesday, Dec. 5, 3 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Gregg Klice Community Center, 1600 John Buck O’Neil Way.
4th District: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., KC Downtown Library 14 West 10th St.
5th District: Thursday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Southeast Community Center 4201 E. 63rd St.
6th District: Thursday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. KCPD South Patrol, 9701 Marion Park Dr.
You must RSVP to attend. Go to https://www.kci-edgemoor.com/events-1
