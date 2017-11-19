More Videos

Leeann Tweeden accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Brandon Lee: MU teammates say he’s a running back after his pick-six 2:38

KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield 1:38

Joe Dineen explains why KU's captains didn't shake Baker Mayfield's hand after the coin toss 3:40

'We still care': Families of homicide victims surprised with Thanksgiving baskets 0:54

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 2:37

National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption 1:19

Barry Odom: sixth win was a 'barrier' to break through 9:21

David Beaty on his players not shaking Baker Mayfield's hand during coin-toss ceremony 1:52

MU's Richaud Floyd was inches from sideline on TD catch 1:39

  • Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

    Mayor Sly James and Councilwoman Jolie Justus celebrated the outcome of the KCI ballot issue on Election Night.

Mayor Sly James and Councilwoman Jolie Justus celebrated the outcome of the KCI ballot issue on Election Night.
John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Kansas

His son 'was failed in Kansas' says father of dead child

Caleb was 10 when his mother killed him in his sleep. Caleb's father Clint Blansett still can’t believe that a Kansas Department for Children and Families social worker showed up at his door before his son’s memorial service to make sure he didn’t publicly discuss the case.

Government & Politics

Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach reelected

Overland Park voters reelected incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach to a fourth term in office as on Nov. 7, 2017. Surrounded by his family, he addressed his supporters during an election watch party at the Doubletree Hotel in Overland Park. Gerlach defeated former Kansas state Rep. Charlotte O’Hara, a Republican.