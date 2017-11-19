Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

Kansas Sen. Laura Kelly asked Department for Children and Families staff about shredding of notes from meetings but got no answer during a meeting of the Child Welfare Systems Task Force in Topeka. Later the department issued a statement saying that only personal notes such as thoughts or opinions were to be shredded.
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.
Caleb was 10 when his mother killed him in his sleep. Caleb's father Clint Blansett still can’t believe that a Kansas Department for Children and Families social worker showed up at his door before his son’s memorial service to make sure he didn’t publicly discuss the case.
President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.
City manager Troy Schulte and Mayor Sly James talk about breaking ground next fall and moving into a new terminal at Kansas City International Airport in 2021. At least six design open houses will be held to get input from the public.
Overland Park voters reelected incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach to a fourth term in office as on Nov. 7, 2017. Surrounded by his family, he addressed his supporters during an election watch party at the Doubletree Hotel in Overland Park. Gerlach defeated former Kansas state Rep. Charlotte O’Hara, a Republican.