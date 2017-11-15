Missouri AG Josh Hawley faces lawsuit over where he lives

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley faces a lawsuit from a Jefferson City woman who alleges that he is violating a state law that requires him to live in the capital city.
Hawley, a Republican who is mounting a campaign for U.S. Senate, has been dogged with questions about his residency throughout his first year as attorney general. Missouri law states that the attorney general “shall reside at the seat of government and keep his office in the Supreme Court building.”
Hawley’s family home is in nearby Boone County, but he maintains an apartment in Jefferson City.
“Attorney General Josh Hawley is knowingly breaking the law by living in Boone County, and he must be held accountable,” Donna Mueller, the woman bringing the lawsuit, said in statement. “It’s unacceptable for any Missourian to knowingly break the law — and it is particularly unacceptable for the Attorney General, who is the elected official charged with enforcing it.”
The suit was filed Tuesday in Cole County Circuit Court.
Hawley’s office disputed the notion that he has violated the residency requirement.
“The Attorney General’s residency clearly complies with Missouri law and precedent. The office is in Jefferson City as required by law,” Loree Anne Paradise, Hawley’s spokeswoman, said in a statement. “The Attorney General maintains a nearby residence as matter of custom and his permanent residence is minutes away, enabling him to be at the capital on even the shortest notice.”
Mueller served as a member of the Democratic State Committee in the early 2000s and was a delegate at the Democratic National Convention in 1996, but her attorney Gaylin Carver said that the lawsuit is not connected to Hawley’s campaign to unseat Democartic incumbent U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.
“She hasn’t been active as an officer for a while,” Carver said of her client. “This is our community in Jefferson County, Cole County The state attorney general has always raised his family here… I think she feels incensed that he (Hawley) thinks he doesn’t have to follow the statute.”
Carver has donated $350 to McCaskill’s re-election efforts since 2015. McCaskill has previously attacked Hawley on the residency issue, saying in August that she was sure that Hawley’s law professors at Yale taught him “that shall means shall.”
Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3
