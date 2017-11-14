Kansas child welfare official has no answer when state senator asks about ‘shredding of notes’

More Videos 1:55 Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen Pause 2:09 It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas 2:37 How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 1:33 This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes 0:43 K-State campus comes together to support diversity 32:02 Mellinger Minutes Facebook Live Tuesday, November 14 2017 3:42 Astros' Carlos Beltran on longevity in the game and potential for Hall of Fame 2:15 Five things the Chiefs need to improve in the second half of the season 5:16 Alex Smith: Offense 'didn't hold up our end' 0:49 David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sen. Laura Kelly says 'there is no transparency' in DCF after Star investigation Kansas Sen. Laura Kelly asked Department for Children and Families staff about shredding of notes from meetings but got no answer during a meeting of the Child Welfare Systems Task Force in Topeka. Later the department issued a statement saying that only personal notes such as thoughts or opinions were to be shredded. Kansas Sen. Laura Kelly asked Department for Children and Families staff about shredding of notes from meetings but got no answer during a meeting of the Child Welfare Systems Task Force in Topeka. Later the department issued a statement saying that only personal notes such as thoughts or opinions were to be shredded. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Kansas Sen. Laura Kelly asked Department for Children and Families staff about shredding of notes from meetings but got no answer during a meeting of the Child Welfare Systems Task Force in Topeka. Later the department issued a statement saying that only personal notes such as thoughts or opinions were to be shredded. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star