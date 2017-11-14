Conservative Mulvaney struggles to sell tax bill to new constituency: Moderates

1:55 Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen Pause

2:09 It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas

2:37 How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

1:33 This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes

0:43 K-State campus comes together to support diversity

32:02 Mellinger Minutes Facebook Live Tuesday, November 14 2017

3:42 Astros' Carlos Beltran on longevity in the game and potential for Hall of Fame

2:15 Five things the Chiefs need to improve in the second half of the season

5:16 Alex Smith: Offense 'didn't hold up our end'