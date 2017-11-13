Want to be a judge? If you’re qualified, now’s your chance

Know someone who would make a good judge? If that person are at least 25 years old, licensed to practice law and registered to vote in Missouri, and reside with the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit, the court wants your nomination.
The Sixteenth Judicial Court (Jackson County) began accepting applications Nov. 1 for the position of Associate Circuit Judge for Division 26.
The vacancy was created when the Hon. Jalilah Otto was appointed Oct. 19 as a Circuit Judge for Division 15.
Citizens also are encouraged to nominate qualified individuals in accordance with Missouri’s Constitution.
An application and instructions can be found at the Missouri Courts website, http://www.courts.mo.gov under the “Judicial Vacancies” header.
All application materials must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.
A special commission will meet Jan. 16 in the courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District at 1300 Oak St. in Kansas City, Mo., to conduct public interviews of the nominees and select a three-person panel to fill the position.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens then will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as Associate Circuit Judge for Division 26.
The selection commission members are Mark D. Pfeiffer, Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Michael A. Williams and Phyllis Norman; and lay members William C. Gautreaux and Damon Daniel.
For more information, contact Susan C. Sonnenberg, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District via email susan.sonnenberg@courts.mo.gov or phone (816) 889-3600.
Local hospitals honored
Two local HCA Midwest hospitals, Lee’s Summit Medical Center and Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, were honored as Pioneers in Quality by the Joint Commission.
More than 3,200 hospitals nationwide contributed data for electronic clinical quality measure (eQCM) study designed to improve health care, but only 480 were chosen for the award.
The Joint Commission said in its release that it’s one of the leading accreditors of health care organizations in the U.S.
Free dental care a hit in Raytown
Raytown Dental Care provided free dental services to 59 people from the surrounding area Oct. 14 as part of Free Dentistry Day.
Dr. Jessica Ellis and her team at Raytown Dental Care performed the cleanings, filling and extractions — approximately $14,600 worth free of charge — with the assistance of Dr. Andrew Mancin and his team at Rayview Dental Group.
“We are very pleased with the success of this event,” Ellis said. “Unfortunately, many people do not see a dentist on a routine basis. We were honored to open our doors to those in our community and volunteer our time and resources to make sure they received the care they need and deserve.”
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Comments