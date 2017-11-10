Lovable Lexi is looking for a new home for the holidays

Lexi
Age: 4 years
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Gender: Female
Lexi clearly has been part of a family before and is longing to be so again. She is a good-sized girl at about 70 pounds, but walks well on leash, likes most other dogs, and appears to be house-trained. Lexi loves people and, when anyone pays attention to her, she responds with love and affection. Lexi is a great car-rider and loves to put her head out the window and let the wind blow her ears.
Sarbo
Age: 2 years
Breed: Domestic short hair
Gender: Male
Sarbo came to the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter with a broken toe, but it’s now healed. This young guy has lots of personality and the energy to keep things interesting in your life.
For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.
