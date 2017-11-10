Lexi
Lexi
Lexi

Government & Politics

Lovable Lexi is looking for a new home for the holidays

November 10, 2017 3:30 PM

Lexi

Age: 4 years

Breed: Labrador retriever mix

Gender: Female

Lexi clearly has been part of a family before and is longing to be so again. She is a good-sized girl at about 70 pounds, but walks well on leash, likes most other dogs, and appears to be house-trained. Lexi loves people and, when anyone pays attention to her, she responds with love and affection. Lexi is a great car-rider and loves to put her head out the window and let the wind blow her ears.

Sarbo

Age: 2 years

Breed: Domestic short hair

Gender: Male

Sarbo came to the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter with a broken toe, but it’s now healed. This young guy has lots of personality and the energy to keep things interesting in your life.

For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Full steam ahead on new KCI terminal 2:00

Full steam ahead on new KCI terminal
All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 4:20

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

View More Video