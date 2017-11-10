Government & Politics

Mark Zuckerberg speaking at KU Friday

By Max Londberg And Hunter Woodall

November 10, 2017 11:14 AM

Mark Zuckerberg is speaking at the University of Kansas Friday morning.

KU spokesman Joe Monaco wrote in an email to The Star that Zuckerberg “will participate in a fireside chat today at 11 a.m. at the University of Kansas.”

A live stream of the event is on both KU’s Facebook page and on Mark Zuckerberg’s profile, according to the email.

Zuckerberg earlier posted on his Facebook page that he’s participating in a “live discussion in Kansas” on Friday.

But at that time he didn’t say where exactly he’d be, and multiple outlets writing about the discussion didn’t list the city or cities the Facebook founder is visiting.

His post, though, indicates the Kansas visit will serve as a wrap-up of sorts of his country-trekking “Year of Travel” challenge. His Thursday post was from St. Louis, where he met with small business owners.

The challenge, which has seen Zuckerberg meet with everyday folks around the country, has sparked speculation that he may be mulling a run for public office — perhaps even a presidential run in 2020.

