Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier Virginia Democrat Danica Roem, the US’s first openly transgender state representative, gave a thank-you speech following the announcement of her win on Tuesday, November 7. She beat Bob Marshall, who had served in Virginia’s House of Delegates since 1992. Virginia Democrat Danica Roem, the US’s first openly transgender state representative, gave a thank-you speech following the announcement of her win on Tuesday, November 7. She beat Bob Marshall, who had served in Virginia’s House of Delegates since 1992. Facebook/Aaron Penney via Storyful

