More Videos

Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach reelected 2:33

Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach reelected

Pause
Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues 0:21

Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 1:30

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy 3:23

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Luxury homes with sport courts 3:49

Luxury homes with sport courts

Tour where Cuonzo Martin grew up in East St. Louis 1:15

Tour where Cuonzo Martin grew up in East St. Louis

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 2:15

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza 1:40

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza

  • Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier

    Virginia Democrat Danica Roem, the US’s first openly transgender state representative, gave a thank-you speech following the announcement of her win on Tuesday, November 7. She beat Bob Marshall, who had served in Virginia’s House of Delegates since 1992.

Virginia Democrat Danica Roem, the US’s first openly transgender state representative, gave a thank-you speech following the announcement of her win on Tuesday, November 7. She beat Bob Marshall, who had served in Virginia’s House of Delegates since 1992. Facebook/Aaron Penney via Storyful
Virginia Democrat Danica Roem, the US’s first openly transgender state representative, gave a thank-you speech following the announcement of her win on Tuesday, November 7. She beat Bob Marshall, who had served in Virginia’s House of Delegates since 1992. Facebook/Aaron Penney via Storyful

Government & Politics

Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier

By The Kansas City Star

November 08, 2017 10:56 AM

Virginia Democrat Danica Roem, the US’s first openly transgender state representative, gave a thank-you speech following the announcement of her win on Tuesday, November 7.

She beat Bob Marshall, who had served in Virginia’s House of Delegates since 1992.

Marshall introduced a “bathroom bill” earlier in the year, requiring people to use only the restroom that matched their biological sex.

The bill was not passed.

This video shows Roem’s victory speech at the election night watch party.

“To every person who’s ever been singled out, who’s ever been stigmatized, who’s ever been the misfit… This one’s for you,” Roem said to a crowd of cheering supporters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach reelected 2:33

Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach reelected

Pause
Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues 0:21

Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 1:30

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy 3:23

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Luxury homes with sport courts 3:49

Luxury homes with sport courts

Tour where Cuonzo Martin grew up in East St. Louis 1:15

Tour where Cuonzo Martin grew up in East St. Louis

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 2:15

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza 1:40

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza

  • All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

    Former President Barack Obama reported for jury duty on Wednesday at the Richard J. Daley Center in Chicago. He shook hands, signed books and thanked people for serving.

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

View More Video