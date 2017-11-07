David Alvey ousts incumbent Mark Holland for KCK mayor

More Videos 2:06 Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment Pause 0:50 Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting 6:17 These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 0:56 Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 1:29 How KCI and its proposed rebuild compare to other airports 2:11 Why a new terminal at KCI? It’s time 0:24 Jayhawks warm up before exhibition game 3:32 Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 1:40 Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza 1:58 Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kansas City, Kan., voters elect new mayor David Alvey upset incumbent Mark Holland to become mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. Supporters celebrated at the Fraternal Order of Police lodge. David Alvey upset incumbent Mark Holland to become mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. Supporters celebrated at the Fraternal Order of Police lodge. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star

David Alvey upset incumbent Mark Holland to become mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. Supporters celebrated at the Fraternal Order of Police lodge. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star