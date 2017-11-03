2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign

More Videos

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

A super makeover for Mayor Sly James

See inside the new high-tech tower at KU Hospital

Chiefs coach Reid talks about status of Tamba, Ford, Wilson

Twitter investigates @realdonaldtrump's account being deactivated

Recruited by Kansas, Norm Stewart went on to become a Missouri legend

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks blowout win over Pitt State

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense

Reid on Hali “I’m not even sure what’s going on right now”

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

The Country Club Plaza sold for $660 million nearly two years ago. The Jackson County assessor’s office set its value -- minus intangibles, such as the Plaza brand, and other non-real estate variables -- at $375 million. Yet the shopping district’s 26 properties are now on the tax rolls at $145 million. The owner, Country Club Plaza JV LLC, won its protest of the higher value by claiming the increase was unfair because the values of neighboring properties went up by lower percentages in the 2017 countywide reassessment.