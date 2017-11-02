New, more optimistic revenue projections would provide lawmakers an additional $220 million to spend on state agencies or schools.
Forecast raises Kansas revenue expectations by more than $220 million over two years

By Jonathan Shorman

jshorman@wichitaeagle.com

November 02, 2017 4:17 PM

TOPEKA

Kansas will collect $100 million more during the current budget year than previously expected, and $122 million more next year, according to a new revenue forecast Thursday.

The new, more optimistic projections would provide lawmakers additional money to spend on state agencies or schools. A ruling last month from the Kansas Supreme Court could mean hundreds of millions in additional school spending.

McClatchy obtained a memo from two sources that outlines the new revenue forecast. The joint memo from the Kansas Division of Budgdet and the Legislative Research Department is set to be released publicly later Thursday.

State officials met Thursday to set the forecast, which guides the governor and Legislature’s budgeting process.

Kansas is now projected to have an ending balance of about $280 million at the close of the current fiscal year in June, and a $355 million ending balance in the next year.

Those figures do not take into account any increased dollars lawmakers may approve for schools after the Supreme Court found the current funding formula inadequate.

Thursday’s forecast comes after lawmakers forced a bill into law this June over Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto that raised income tax rates and ended a tax exemption for certain business owners.

Those changes were expected to bring in close to an additional $600 million in the 2018 fiscal year.

The Star’s Hunter Woodall contributed to this report.

Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman

