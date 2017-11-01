Incumbent faces stiff challenge in KCK mayor’s race and here’s what you need to know

More Videos 1:26 Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’ Pause 0:51 Five things to know about Medica 2:09 Service dog helps partially paralyzed man walk and balance 1:54 NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained 0:45 K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 2:36 Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 3:01 Chiefs' coach Andy Reid on his team's 29-19 win over the Broncos 0:49 The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 1:26 Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Star's Editorial Board with Mark Holland & David Alvey, candidates for Unified Government mayor In a Facebook Live broadcast Oct. 25, 2017, Star Editorial Board members talked with incumbent Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan. Mayor Mark Holland and challenger David Alvey, a dean at Rockhurst High School and member of the Board of Public Utilities. In this clip, the candidates respond to a question about the future of Unified Government property taxes. In a Facebook Live broadcast Oct. 25, 2017, Star Editorial Board members talked with incumbent Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan. Mayor Mark Holland and challenger David Alvey, a dean at Rockhurst High School and member of the Board of Public Utilities. In this clip, the candidates respond to a question about the future of Unified Government property taxes. Beth Welsh, Colleen McCain Nelson and Steve Kraske The Kansas City Star

