  • Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’

    Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his ex-business associate Rick Gates were indicted in a special counsel investigation. Manafort pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including conspiracy against the United States. Manafort's lawyer spoke on his behalf on Oct. 30 and said the charges are "ridiculous."

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

The Country Club Plaza sold for $660 million nearly two years ago. The Jackson County assessor’s office set its value -- minus intangibles, such as the Plaza brand, and other non-real estate variables -- at $375 million. Yet the shopping district’s 26 properties are now on the tax rolls at $145 million. The owner, Country Club Plaza JV LLC, won its protest of the higher value by claiming the increase was unfair because the values of neighboring properties went up by lower percentages in the 2017 countywide reassessment.

The ACLU readies for a fight over stricter voting laws

The ACLU readies for a fight over stricter voting laws

The American Civil Liberties Union kicked off “Let People Vote” on Sunday at the Lied Center in Lawrence. The effort is aimed at opposing stricter voting regulations, which backers say will prevent voter fraud but which critics say is unnecessary and ultimately meant to suppress otherwise legal voting.