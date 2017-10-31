Why doesn’t Overland Park livestream council meetings when other JoCo cities do?

More Videos 30:27 President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit Pause 1:21 Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston talks about stopping the Broncos offense 2:35 Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph 2:33 Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson talks about coming up with big defense plays against the Broncos 1:30 Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 2:38 A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC 0:51 High school senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard rushing touchdown 0:39 Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles and Kansas City Chiefs' Charcandrick West exchange jerseys 3:01 Chiefs' coach Andy Reid on his team's 29-19 win over the Broncos 1:40 Murder victims families rally at The Plaza Video Link copy Embed Code copy

City Council webcasts Some Johnson County cities, like Olathe and Mission, televise or video livestream their City Council meetings while others do not. It’s a debate over transparency versus cost. Some Johnson County cities, like Olathe and Mission, televise or video livestream their City Council meetings while others do not. It’s a debate over transparency versus cost. Lynn Horsley and Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

