Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, poses with his office dog, Tilly.
Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, poses with his office dog, Tilly. Photo from Thom Tillis
Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, poses with his office dog, Tilly. Photo from Thom Tillis

Government & Politics

Celebrating ‘bipawtisanship’: Tillis hosting Senate Halloween dog costume party

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchydc.com

October 30, 2017 11:16 AM

WASHINGTON

The Senate isn’t exactly big on working across the aisle these days, but maybe dogs in Halloween costumes will help bring Republicans and Democrats together.

Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, is hosting a Halloween dog costume “celebration” near the Senate on Tuesday evening in the hopes of “bipawtisanship.” Tillis announced the party on Twitter.

It’s not the first time Tillis has used his office dog “Tilly” to help bring people together.

He stumped with the dog in July for the annual “Cutest Dogs on the Hill” contest. Tilly, a Boston terrier, was a finalist in the competition, but finished a distant third.

Tilly, who is about 1, is owned by Lexie Hosier, Tillis’ digital director, according to Roll Call.

Last year before the election, Tillis “interviewed” his dog, a 10-year-old boxer named Ike (after President Dwight Eisenhower) about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, ISIS and the deficit. Tillis encouraged his dog to vote for him.

Brian Murphy: 202.383.6089; Twitter: @MurphinDC

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

    President Donald Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit in Washington D.C.

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit 30:27

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit
Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 3:01

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses Iowa Republicans in Des Moines 2:37

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses Iowa Republicans in Des Moines

View More Video