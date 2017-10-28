Robert Mueller
Robert Mueller James Berglie TNS
Robert Mueller James Berglie TNS

Government & Politics

Grand jury reportedly approves first charges in Russia meddling probe led by Mueller

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

October 28, 2017 8:27 AM

A federal grand jury approved the first charges in the investigation of potential meddling by Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to CNN.

It is unclear at this time what the charges are or who is facing them. A person or people could be taken into custody as early as Monday, according to CNN and the Wall Street Journal.

Special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed in May to lead the investigation after President Donald Trump fired then-FBI director James Comey.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

