Samuel Brownback, governor of Kansas and a former U.S. senator, appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as the nominee to be the United States ambassador at large for international religious freedom, at the Capitol in Washington on Oct. 4. J. Scott Applewhite AP

Government & Politics

Brownback ambassadorship approved by committee, moves to full Senate

By Katherine Burgess And Jonathan Shorman

October 26, 2017 11:57 AM

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s nomination to the position of ambassador for international religious freedom has moved to the Senate for approval.

His nomination first had to be approved by the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Brownback tweeted Thursday morning about the committee’s vote.

“I appreciate the work and support of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and thank them for voting on my nomination favorably,” he tweeted.

A spokeswoman for the committee said Brownback’s nomination was separated from a block vote regarding other appointments. The committee passed his nomination 11-10, with Republicans voting for it and Democrats opposing it.

The committee held a confirmation hearing for Brownback earlier this month. In that hearing, Brownback emphasized that he would pursue freedom for religious minorities around the world.

He drew criticism from LGBT groups after Sen. Tim Kaine, the former Democratic vice presidential nominee, grilled Brownback over his 2015 repeal of an executive order that prohibited discrimination against gay, lesbian and bisexual and transgender state employees that was put in place under former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius.

Brownback, who left the order in place for his first term before repealing early in his second term, said the executive order addressed issues that should be decided by the Legislature.

Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess

