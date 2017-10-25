Changes coming to Overland Park Farmers’ Market. Public input welcome.

Overland Park city officials are asking for public suggestions on how to make the Farmers’ Market even more successful.
A consultant has already floated four preliminary proposals, ranging from general maintenance upgrades to the existing market in downtown Overland Park, to completely rebuilding on the current site, to constructing a new facility at Santa Fe Commons, about a block south of the existing site.
There is no proposal to move the market out of the general downtown area. No decisions have been made, and the costs of the proposals vary significantly.
Now the public can get more information at events Nov. 13 at Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty St. The first open house, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., is for current market vendors. A meeting for the general public will follow from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The meeting format includes a presentation by the consulting firm Market Ventures, followed by a question and answer session on next steps and then one-on-one individual meetings.
