Government & Politics

Changes coming to Overland Park Farmers’ Market. Public input welcome.

By Lynn Horsley

lhorsley@kcstar.com

October 25, 2017 4:28 PM

Overland Park city officials are asking for public suggestions on how to make the Farmers’ Market even more successful.

A consultant has already floated four preliminary proposals, ranging from general maintenance upgrades to the existing market in downtown Overland Park, to completely rebuilding on the current site, to constructing a new facility at Santa Fe Commons, about a block south of the existing site.

There is no proposal to move the market out of the general downtown area. No decisions have been made, and the costs of the proposals vary significantly.

Now the public can get more information at events Nov. 13 at Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty St. The first open house, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., is for current market vendors. A meeting for the general public will follow from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The meeting format includes a presentation by the consulting firm Market Ventures, followed by a question and answer session on next steps and then one-on-one individual meetings.

Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress

    Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced that he will not seek re-election next year during a speech on the Senate floor on Oct. 24. Flake’s speech criticized the current state of politics. “Politics can make us silent when we should speak,” Flake said. “Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent,” he said.

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 3:01

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses Iowa Republicans in Des Moines 2:37

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses Iowa Republicans in Des Moines
Overland Park council candidate says she's being bullied. Her opponent disagrees. 1:57

Overland Park council candidate says she's being bullied. Her opponent disagrees.

View More Video