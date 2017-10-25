More Videos

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Pause
Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours 0:29

'It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger,' Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court 1:00

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:51

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

KU’s Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman & Svi Mykhailiuk preview the season 1:55

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses Iowa Republicans in Des Moines 2:37

Detectives search for clues in KC's 117th homicide of 2017 1:07

KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks 2:17

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

  • Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress

    Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced that he will not seek re-election next year during a speech on the Senate floor on Oct. 24. Flake’s speech criticized the current state of politics. “Politics can make us silent when we should speak,” Flake said. “Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent,” he said.

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

The Country Club Plaza sold for $660 million nearly two years ago. The Jackson County assessor’s office set its value -- minus intangibles, such as the Plaza brand, and other non-real estate variables -- at $375 million. Yet the shopping district’s 26 properties are now on the tax rolls at $145 million. The owner, Country Club Plaza JV LLC, won its protest of the higher value by claiming the increase was unfair because the values of neighboring properties went up by lower percentages in the 2017 countywide reassessment.

The ACLU readies for a fight over stricter voting laws

The American Civil Liberties Union kicked off “Let People Vote” on Sunday at the Lied Center in Lawrence. The effort is aimed at opposing stricter voting regulations, which backers say will prevent voter fraud but which critics say is unnecessary and ultimately meant to suppress otherwise legal voting.