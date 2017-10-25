Prairie Village is tearing down homes. Is it progress or problem for neighborhoods?

More Videos 2:37 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses Iowa Republicans in Des Moines Pause 0:36 Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 0:56 A risky Halloween for your eyes? 2:35 Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities 1:07 Detectives search for clues in KC's 117th homicide of 2017 2:17 KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks 1:00 "It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court 0:47 David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 1:55 KU’s Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman & Svi Mykhailiuk preview the season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Housing tear-downs in Prairie Village stir debate A fierce debate is underway in Prairie Village and other Johnson County communities about teardowns of older homes and new construction on small lots. A fierce debate is underway in Prairie Village and other Johnson County communities about teardowns of older homes and new construction on small lots. Lynn Horsley and Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

A fierce debate is underway in Prairie Village and other Johnson County communities about teardowns of older homes and new construction on small lots. Lynn Horsley and Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star