What’s the focus, Gov. Greitens: Missouri, or the White House?

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses Iowa Republicans in Des Moines Gov. Eric Greitens was in Des Moines on Saturday speaking to Iowa Republicans in support of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. The trip has set off speculation that Greitens has eyes on a future run for president. Gov. Eric Greitens was in Des Moines on Saturday speaking to Iowa Republicans in support of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. The trip has set off speculation that Greitens has eyes on a future run for president. The Kim Reynolds for Iowa Committee

