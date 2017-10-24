Flake upshot: There’s no space in the GOP to oppose Trump

More Videos 0:36 Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting Pause 0:56 A risky Haloween for your eyes? 2:35 Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities 0:47 David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 1:55 KU’s Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman & Svi Mykhailiuk preview the season 2:06 KU basketball players hilariously explain roommate snack smackdown over Donut Sticks 2:14 Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri 2:25 St. Teresa’s Academy on diversity 2:21 Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced that he will not seek re-election next year during a speech on the Senate floor on Oct. 24. Flake’s speech criticized the current state of politics. “Politics can make us silent when we should speak,” Flake said. “Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent,” he said. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced that he will not seek re-election next year during a speech on the Senate floor on Oct. 24. Flake’s speech criticized the current state of politics. “Politics can make us silent when we should speak,” Flake said. “Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent,” he said. C-SPAN

