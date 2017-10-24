In new NRA ad, Missouri firebrand says liberals will ‘perish in the political flames’

More Videos 2:37 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses Iowa Republicans in Des Moines Pause 1:00 "It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court 2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 0:43 Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come 5:13 Andy Reid on Marcus helping Marshawn, getting Nelson back 2:35 Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities 2:25 St. Teresa’s Academy on diversity 2:14 Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 1:44 The existing KCI can't be made secure for a post-9/11 world Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

NRA ad with Dana Loesch: 'The Ultimate Insult' Dana Loesch says we're witnesses to the most ruthless attack on a president in American history, and that hateful defiance of Donald Trump's legitimacy is an insult to each of us. Dana Loesch says we're witnesses to the most ruthless attack on a president in American history, and that hateful defiance of Donald Trump's legitimacy is an insult to each of us. NRA TV

Dana Loesch says we're witnesses to the most ruthless attack on a president in American history, and that hateful defiance of Donald Trump's legitimacy is an insult to each of us. NRA TV